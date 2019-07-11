Food & Drink
Looking for somewhere healthy to eat? Beaufort has a new spot for you
Beaufort has a new restaurant and market just off Bay Street offering organic foods.
Herban Market and Cafe opened Tuesday at 1601 North Street. Owned by pastry chef Emily Benson and chef Anya Chase, the restaurant is focused on serving healthy options that fit a number of diets.
“It’s cool to see everyone show up, socialize and enjoy themselves,“ Benson said Wednesday.
Among the most popular items on the menu: a smokey meat Reuben sandwich and the restaurant’s tuna salad. Its bakery selections have also been popular, she said.
“We offer choices for vegans, gluten free and traditional diets,” Benson said. “We want this to be an establishment where everybody can find something.”
The spot also offers organic coffee, produce, smoothies and juices.
The location, which formerly housed Koth’s Grocery for decades, has been renovated with a tin roof to cover outdoor seating. It offers a view of the Beaufort River.
The market is open Mondays through Saturdays 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is closed on Sundays.
