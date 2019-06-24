This Hilton Head donut shop is offering free delivery temporarily. Here’s when you can get some

Duck Donuts’ maple bacon a cult fave The owner of the just-opened Duck Donuts in Hilton Head says his favorite is the old-fashioned cinnamon sugar. Among customers, Craig Hutchings says, there's a cult favorite: maple bacon. Hutchings made one for us March 9, 2017, two days before th Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The owner of the just-opened Duck Donuts in Hilton Head says his favorite is the old-fashioned cinnamon sugar. Among customers, Craig Hutchings says, there's a cult favorite: maple bacon. Hutchings made one for us March 9, 2017, two days before th

A national donut chain with a store on Hilton Head Island is offering free delivery for a week to celebrate its new delivery services and its partnership with DoorDash.

Customers of Duck Donuts — located at 890 William Hilton Parkway in Suite 70 — can order donut delivery and more for free through Sunday, according to a Duck Donuts news release.

“The launch of our delivery feature allows Duck Donuts to provide an additional source of convenience for our customers as the increase in demand for delivery significantly continues to rise,” Russ DiGilio, CEO and founder of Duck Donuts, said.

Customers can choose items from the restaurant’s menu, such as donuts, coffee, tea and breakfast sandwiches, and order through duckdonuts.com. There, they can select either in-store pick up or delivery. Orders can be placed and paid for same-day pickup or delivery or future orders up to 30 days in advance, the release said.

After the free delivery week ends, customers can expect a flat fee of $7.99 for deliveries, according to Kristin Kellum, public relations manager for Duck Donuts.

Other nearby locations include stores in Savannah and Charleston.