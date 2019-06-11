Coffee shop opens on Hilton Head steps away from the beach —and it has a children’s corner

Coffee may help slow effects of aging Many of us reach for that morning cup of coffee without giving much thought to how it might benefit us –other than getting us out of bed. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Many of us reach for that morning cup of coffee without giving much thought to how it might benefit us –other than getting us out of bed.

Hilton Head Island’s Coligny Beach has a new spot you can sip some local brew and snack on a selection of pastries, paninis and more while you check out the view. —

Carolina Coffee and Crumbs — located at 101 Pope Avenue — opened Friday, according to owner Erika Waronsky, who also owns The Sandbar restaurant next door.

“When the coffee shop next door closed at the end of October last year, we found that the opportunity was there next to our current restaurant,” she said Tuesday.

Caretta Coffee Co. closed last year at the location, according to a Google search.

Waronsky said some highlights from the new shop’s menu include a selection of donuts, local coffee from The Grind Coffee Roasters in Bluffton and lunch options to include signature sandwiches and a selection of salads. Other favorites of Waronsky’s are the shop’s smoked salmon bagel sandwich, homemade potatoes and grits for breakfast.

“So many people are staying here off the beach, and they just want to sip on some coffee and have a donut,” Waronsky said.

Included in the shop’s cafe-like setting is a children’s corner with a chalk board, bookshelf and “tiny recliners,” Waronsky said.

When asked about the shop’s in-house made pastries, Waronsky said there is something for everyone.

“I have two young children,” she said. “When we thought about some of the pastries, we thought, let’s try to do some things that my kids would love. Something pretty and that tastes good.”

Waronsky said the goal is to eventually serve a selection of mimosas, Bloody Marys and boozy coffee cocktails for adults.

The shop is open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.