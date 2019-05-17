This Savannah restaurant serves up best sandwich in GA, according to People Magazine

Zunzi's

A Savannah restaurant known for its global flavors was awarded best sandwich in the state by People Magazine.

Zunzi’s, a South African, Swiss, Italian and Dutch-inspired takeout, delivery and catering restaurant, won the title with its Conquistador sandwich. The winners were based off a partnership between People Magazine and The Infatuation — an online restaurant guide.

“As The Infatuation’s Sarah Bailey puts it: ‘It’s exactly what you want for lunch when the last three days have been a blur of turkey and swiss. Get one to go, or stay and hang out on their patio with a craft soda,’” the article said.

The sandwich is made on French bread with chicken, romaine lettuce, tomato, and the restaurant’s s*** yeah sauce and its Zunzi’s dressing.

The restaurant first opened its doors to feed students at the Savannah College of Art & Design in 2005, according to a news release. Since then, Zunzi’s has become a favorite by locals and tourists of the city and expanded to Atlanta last year.