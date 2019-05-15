A taco shop is coming to 278 in the Margaritaville area. Here’s what else is on the menu

Fuzzy's Taco Shop/Facebook

Craving a taco and some margaritas?

Crave no longer. A new taco shop is coming to the U.S. 278 and Margaritaville area.

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop — a Fort Worth, Texas restaurant chain — is opening a new location in Hardeeville at 448 Independence Blvd. right off Interstate 95 at the Hilton Head Island exit, according to its website.

The chain started out in 2003 and now has more than 100 locations across the country.

The menu boasts a selection of tacos, burritos, burrito bowls, nachos, quesadillas, soups, salads, starters and a breakfast menu.

Dinner highlights include an enchilada plate, fajita chicken plate and taco plates.

It also offers beer, margaritas, specialty drinks, cinnamon-sugar churros and orea churros.

An opening date has not yet been announced with only a “coming soon” sign posted on the restaurant’s website.

The restaurant brings another option to the residents of Margaritaville — which welcomed its first residents to the community in late 2018.