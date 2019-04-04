Bluffton’s Taco Bell planning a facelift. Here’s how the upgrades would look

A plan for upgrades to the Bluffton Taco Bell off of U.S. 278 in the same shopping complex as Home Depot has been proposed to the county’s design review board. cturner@islandpacket.com

Bluffton’s Taco Bell could be in for a series of upgrades after the company that owns it filed a proposal for improvements with the Beaufort County Design Review Board.

The restaurant — located at 11 Gateway Village Road off U.S. 278 in the same shopping complex as Home Depot — could be updating its exterior and landscaping, according to the proposal submitted to the board by Bravo Foods.

The structure of the building would remain the same with the exception of a new gray metal roof over the main building, modifications to the entry doors and drive-thru window, and installation of gray-colored aluminum architectural louvered screening around the rooftop equipment.

Also included in the improvements would be a new metal canopy for the drive-thru, new smooth light-brown veneer applied to the facade and dark plum-colored exterior insulation and finish trim.

If approved by the board, landscape work will also be done with limestone gravel around the building rather than pine straw, removal of the overgrowth within an adjacent detention pond and removal of the undergrowth within the area that is a buffer between the location and U.S. 278 in favor of pine straw.

Attempts to reach Bravo Foods to inquire about a timeline for construction and whether the restaurant’s hours will be impacted during the work were not successful.