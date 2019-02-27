‘Lots of big pies’: Amish-style restaurant proposed on Hilton Head’s south end

Although there is no shortage of restaurants on Hilton Head’s south end, if you’re looking for homestyle cooking, you’re about to have more options.
Fern Iams — an Amish-style cooking restaurant — is proposed for Office Way off Pope Avenue on the island, according to preliminary design review board materials filed with the Town of Hilton Head Island.
Amish-style cooking is described by property owner Ned Gilleland as “downright wholesome” — food popular in Pennsylvania and northern Ohio.
The restaurant will specialize in foods such as cabbage and meats, but he said the real star of the restaurant will be the dessert case.
“All of our desserts will be homemade,” Gilleland said, adding that there will be “lots of big pies.”
The preliminary plans for the restaurant include a separate kitchen just for desserts, according to Jeff Cramer, the project’s architect.
It is also expected to have a large outdoor seating section and screened patio, according to the plans. The restaurant will take the place of the existing Oriental Massage therapy 8 parlor, Gilleland said.
Although in the early stages, Cramer said the restaurant will likely open in mid-2020.
