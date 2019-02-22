Craving a smoothie or bite to eat? Beaufort will have a new option soon

Smoothies and sandwiches are coming to a former diner on a downtown Beaufort corner.
Coastal Smoothie will offer fruit smoothies, wraps and sandwiches at 209 Charles St., previously home to Marketplace News. The space is under renovation and expected to open in mid-April, co-owner Zack Manley said.
“We want to kind of do a fresh smoothie concept, minimizing the amount of artificial ingredients added into them,” Manley said. “We want to be able to offer a good line of wraps, salads and sandwiches as well.”
Manley, who owns The Cracked Egg, is partnering on the new concept with David McElhaney, franchise owner of Wayback Burgers. The owners were previously partners on 13 area Sonic locations and expect the experience with the restaurant’s extensive menu of frozen drinks and milkshakes to help in crafting a smoothie menu.
“We’re going to put a really creative outlook on the smoothie flavors we come up with,” Manley said.
Coastal Smoothie will include sit-down seating, couches, wireless internet and a separate glass-enclosed room where children can play within sight of parents, Manley said.
While the menu is still under development, here are a few things Manley and McElhaney have planned:
- A “Dirty Bird” wrap, with turkey, bacon, sun-dried tomatoes, romaine lettuce and chipotle mayonnaise on a tortilla wrap.
- “Mean Greenie,” a smoothie with spinach, lemon and kale.
- Cranberry almond chicken salad, which Manley says is a favorite at Cracked Egg, on a wrap or sandwich.
A promotion on the Coastal Smoothie Facebook page will give the winner free smoothies for a year.
