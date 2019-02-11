Need Valentine’s Day plans? Port Royal’s Waffle House is offering romantic, candlelit dinners

If you haven’t made dinner reservations for Valentine’s Day yet, Waffle House would like you to consider doing something a little less conventional this year.
More than 140 Waffle House restaurants across the country — and 14 in South Carolina — will be serving up a special dinner service Thursday night, and Beaufort County residents are in the luck.
The Waffle House at 116 High Tide Drive in Port Royal is one of the participating locations.
The romantic dinner service will include white tablecloths, candles and craft-tailored menus for a “one-of-a-kind Valentine’s Day experience,” a company news release says.
“Whether you’re out with friends, family, or your significant other, a heaping plate of hashbrowns is sure to put a smile on everyone’s face,” the news release said.
Customers are encouraged to call ahead and make reservations if they want to secure a table Thursday night. To make a reservation at the Waffle House on 116 High Tide Drive in Port Royal, call 843-770-0017.
The company is also encouraging customers to take photos of their experiences and post them using the hashtag #waffles4lovers.
For a full list of participating locations, click here.
