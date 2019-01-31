‘Loving life:’ Why you should get to know Courtney, the new face at this Bluffton bakery

Propietor Russ Gardiner, right, owner of Delectable Desserts by Russ” located along Bluffton Parkway in Bluffton, poses on Thursday morning with his newest employee, Courtney Kawchak. Courtney, who has Down Syndrome, will be a greeter on Sundays at the bakjery. Whle Courtney has liited abilities in retail, Gardiner believes after Courtney becomes accumstomed to her routine, he says, “I think we’ll be able to get her in the back to help decorate cupcakes.” Drew Martin dmartin@islandpacket.com