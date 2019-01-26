Bluffton has a new breakfast and lunch spot. Here’s where you can check it out

Bluffton has a new breakfast and lunch restaurant that will have you reminiscing.
Bacon Diner opened two weeks ago at 4 Oliver Court, right off of Bluffton Parkway.
The restaurant specializes in breakfast and lunch and is decked out in 1950s decor, according to owner Omar Vallejo.
“We make really special burgers,” Vallejo said Saturday. “Nothing is ever frozen. We make everything fresh.”
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The front of a 1950s Cadillac has been hung on a wall inside the restaurant with Elvis and Marilyn Monroe riding inside.
The restaurant is open Tuesdays through Sundays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Breakfast is served until 11 p.m. and then the diner focuses on the lunch crowd.
The restaurant is cash only, and customers can order meals including omelets, burgers, hot cakes, steak and eggs, grilled cheese, and baskets of shrimp and chicken fingers.
Comments