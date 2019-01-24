16 romantic restaurants to take your date on Valentine’s Day in Beaufort County

Valentine’s Day is a few weeks away and you don’t want to be caught without any plans for you and your other half.
You can get some sweet goodies for your sweetheart to take home, too.
You can go to Kilwin’s at Hilton Head’s Tanger Outlets to get your sweetheart a box of chocolates.
Edible Arrangements in Bluffton gave also posted holiday specials.
However, if you’re looking to take your significant other out for a night on the town, there are quite a few options around Beaufort County:
Bluffton
The Cottage Cafe, Bakery & Tea Room
This quaint restaurant will offer their usual dinner menu as well as a “Lovers’ Special.” You’ll want to make reservations early.
Be sure to try the Daufuskie Shrimp & Grits and the restaurant’s featured dish: Filet Mignon au Poivre with Fried Egg.
Contact for reservations: 843-757-0508
Old Town Bluffton already has a bit of romantic flair with its beautiful small-town architecture. Going to The Bluffton Room, known as a lively dinner party place in Garden & Gun Magazine, just adds to the experience and would make for a romantic night.
The restaurant has a large selection of wine along with a prime New York strip or Atlantic salmon.
Contact for reservations: 843-757-3525; Book online
You’ll be in for a literal surprise if you go to this Bluffton restaurant. The menu changes by the week, sometimes even by the day, according to the restaurant’s site.
The restaurant also has a low-key, Southern charm that’ll add the perfect atmosphere for your Valentine’s Day date night.
Contact for reservations: 843-707-2041; Book online
Truffles in Bluffton looks absolutely beautiful both inside and outside. The patio has fairy lights decorating the ceiling, adding a romantic air to your night out. But if the weather turns sour, the place also offers the perfect spot indoor for couples to celebrate.
Share a key lime pie and a night filled with great conversation and memories.
If you’d rather be on the island, you can also go to the Truffles location in Sea Pines.
Contact for reservations: 843-815-5551; Book online
Dine on delicious seafood at this spot to really treat your other half to a posh night.
The restaurant has an extensive list of wine choices, meat loaf, liver, and seafood.
Make sure you turn off your cell phone — both because you should pay attention to your sweetheart and because it’s part of the rules at the restaurant.
Contact for reservations: (843) 815-5030; Book online
Hilton Head
A rooftop and raw bar, all with a modern charm. Your significant other will definitely appreciate an invitation to spend an evening here — as long as they don’t mind slurping some oysters.
You can even catch a Dueling Pianos show at 7 p.m., if you’re in the mood for live entertainment.
Contact for reservations: 843-341-3838; Book online
Having a romantic outing with a waterfront view is probably one of the best ways to treat you and your other half to a great Valentine’s Day.
Per the restaurant’s name, you can enjoy a beautiful sunset and delicious food such as shrimp and grits, salmon, and oysters.
Contact for reservations: 843-689-6744
For all you jazz fans and hopeless romantics wanting to go back in time, going to this spot will be the perfect way to show your sweetheart you care.
You can enjoy plenty of both traditional BBQ and seafood options at this jazz joint, all while experiencing life as if it was the 1920s or ‘30s with a live jazz band.
Contact for reservations: 843-842-8620; Book online
This restaurant is yet another waterfront option. Skull Creek constantly posts some of the dining options you can have, and the pictures definitely speak louder than words.
Contact for reservations: Book online
You’ll also want to stop by this restaurant to get a sweet deal for Valentine’s Day. If you reserve your spot or take your seat before 5:30 p.m., you can get the early bird adult Rodizio discount, which is $32.50 for an all-you-can-eat buffet.
Contact for reservations: 843-681-3663; Book online
Translated as Charlie’s Green Star, this local seafood restaurant will also make you feel like you’re enjoying a night in Paris on the Seine.
The restaurant is inspired by traditional french cuisine, but it also maintains its Southern Charm and hospitality, according to its site.
Contact for reservations: 843-785-9277; Book online
Beaufort
No one says you have to wait until dinner to show your affection. If you’d rather celebrate the holiday a little earlier, go to Beaufort’s famous lunch spot
Try one of Plum’s sandwiches while enjoying the outdoor patio and water views off Bay Street. According to Yelpers and TripAdvisors, you won’t be disappointed.
Contact for reservations: 843-525-1946
If you want a more laid-back vibe or to just go out for drinks, you can try visiting this neighborhood bar. Of course there are plenty of food options for lunch and dinner, but you can’t leave without trying the micro brews and wine.
Contact for reservations: 843-524-9463; Book online
Maybe your other half lives, breathes and bleeds for meat. If so, go to Beaufort’s BBQ joint for some of the best sliders and ribs. There’s live music as well.
The restaurant’s rustic charm also gives it a cozy vibe that couples might want to really relax and enjoy themselves.
Contact for reservations: 843-524-7771
Get ready to enjoy fresh meat and seafood off the grill. You can go small or big (price-wise) with your choice of wine, with the most expensive option being a bottle of Rubicon “Inglenook,” from the Napa Valley for $295.
Contact for reservations: 843-379-3474; Book online
Make your reservations early at this spotg. Make sure to come in your best outfit to toast another Valentine’s Day anniversary with significant other.
Contact for reservations: 843-379-0052; Book online
The story will be updated with more Valentine’s Day deals as restaurants announce them.
Have your own recommendations you’d like to share? E-mail bsaunders@islandpacket.com.
