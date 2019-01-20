Savannah restaurant worker diagnosed with hepatitis, health officials say

A worker at Gryphon Tea Room in downtown Savannah has been diagnosed with hepatitis A, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The employee was ill while working at the restaurant on Jan. 2, 5, 8, 10 and 12, says a news release from the department.
“Anyone who consumed food or drink at the Gryphon Tea Room on the above dates should contact their healthcare provider to determine if a hepatitis A immunization is needed to prevent the disease,” the release says.
It also added that it is rare for patrons of restaurants to be infected by sick food handlers.
According to WTOC, the restaurant released a statement saying, “Immediately upon notification, we began working hand-in-hand with the DOH to ensure the well being of our employees and guests.
Hepatitis A is a viral infection of the liver, the release says. It says symptoms include loss of appetite, nausea, tiredness, fever, stomach pain, brown-colored urine and light-colored stools. Yellowing of the skin or eyes may also occur.
It can take up to seven weeks after exposure for someone to become sick.
The virus “spreads when a person unknowingly ingests the virus from objects, food or drinks contaminated by small, undetected amounts of stool from an infected person.”
Anyone who ate at the Bull Street restaurant on the dates should:
- Monitor for symptoms for 50 days.
- Wash hands with soap and water frequently and thoroughly after using the bathroom and before preparing food.
- Stay at home and contact their health care provider immediately if symptoms develop.
