A new restaurant is coming to Beaufort Emily’s site. Here’s when it might open

A new restaurant is headed to the spot of a former downtown Beaufort favorite — and you won’t have to wait long for it to open.
Mezes Mediterranean Grill is expected to open by the end of January at the location that long housed Emily’s Restaurant and Tapas Bar at 906 Port Republic St.
The new restaurant, owned by cousins George Babalis and Jim Tsironikos, will focus on Mediterranean dishes with a Greek twist.
“It’s about serving Old World recipes to people that love their family and friends,” Babalis said Wednesday. “That’s the atmosphere we want. I want people to feel as if they were coming into my own kitchen at home.”
One of the dishes Babalis is excited about is gyros that will taste “as if you were back on the islands in Greece.”
The cousins are in the process of renovating the restaurant, removing old carpeting, tile and painting. They also plan to add new flooring, fixtures, tables and chairs.
Babalis said he understands the community’s love for Emily’s, and plans to serve some favorites from its menu along with beer and wine.
“Emily’s has been around forever, and people have grown to love it over the years,” Babalis said. “We want to be able to create an atmosphere that respects that tradition of family and friends with our version of the same.”
The restaurant will be open from 4 to 10 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays
