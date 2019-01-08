Beaufort’s restaurant week is kicking off. Here’s what you can savor and save on

Beaufort’s restaurant week is kicking off Thursday with several menus from participating restaurants.
The celebration will last through Jan. 20, according to Visit Beaufort’s website.
Here’s where you can dine and find some deals:
- Q on Bay: The restaurant is offering both lunch and dinner menus. The lunch menu offers a two-course meal for $12 and a three course menu for $14.50. Diners can enjoy Brunswick stew, salads, pulled pork and chicken sandwiches and strawberry coconut cake. Dinner has a flat cost of $25 for three courses that includes a choice of salad, shrimp and grits, bone-in prime ribeye, smoked chicken thighs and a choice of chocolate chip cookie dough cheese cake or strawberry coconut pecan cake.
- Plums: The restaurant is offering a dinner menu with a selection of appetizers and entrees including fried calamari, baked stuffed oysters, Lowcountry schnitzel and seared scallops.
- Saltus River Grill: A menu for the event has not yet been released.
- Breakwater Restaurant and Bar: The restaurant will offer both a lunch and dinner menu. The lunch menu will be two courses for $15 and customers may choose from mushroom bisque, quinoa salad and entrees of vegetable ramen and a selection of tacos. Wine specials are also available. Dinner will be $30 for three courses with dishes such as she crab soup, curry salad, tikka masala, smoked duck breast and desserts of chocolate chip cookies and salted caramel pot de creme.
- Fat Patties: Customers can enjoy three courses for $20 with dishes like warm pimento beer cheese dip, Lowcountry Poutin, orange almond-crusted calamari, choice of burger or brat and craft draft beer or ice cream.
- Ribaut Social Club: The restaurant is offering three courses for $35 with choices including beef and potato soup, vegan winter squash hummus, shrimp and grits, seared grouper, braised beef short ribs and chocolate creme brulee.
- Old Bull Tavern: The tavern is offering two courses for $20 with selections that include butternut squash and apple soup, a grilled crostini, ricotta cheese and mushroom medley, braised beef with star anise over truffle mashed potatoes and farfalle pasta alfredo with smoked salmon.
- Hearth Wood Fired Pizza: The pizza spot is offering three courses for $28 that includes a choice of salad or meatballs, either margherita, pepperoni mushroom, hawaiian or meat pizzas and daily selections of houe-made desserts.
- Albergotti Grill: The restaurant is offering three courses for $30. Choices include fire cracker shmip martinis, roasted tomato bisque, sirloin steak, yellow fin tuna and key lime pie and chocolate cake.
