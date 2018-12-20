What are Beaufort Co. restaurant hours for Christmas week? Here’s our list

Want to grab a bite to eat out next week?
Beware, some Beaufort County have adjusted their hours for the week of Christmas.
Here’s our list of who is open or closed and when:
Bluffton
- Local Pie: Open Christmas Eve until business slows down. Closed Christmas day.
- Agave: Closed both Christmas Eve and Christmas day.
- Fiesta Fresh: Closed Dec. 23 through Jan. 2.
- Fat Patties: Open Christmas Eve from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Closed Christmas day. Open again Dec. 26 at 11 a.m.
- Old Town Dispensary: Open Christmas Eve at 5 p.m. for bar service only. Closed Christmas day.
- Sake House: Open Christmas Eve and Christmas day.
- The Bluffton Room: Closed both Christmas Eve and Christmas day.
- Sippin’ Cow: Closed both Christmas Eve and Christmas day.
- FARM: Closed both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
- Captain Woody’s: Closed both Christmas Eve and Christmas day.
- Giuseppi’s: Closing at 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Closed Christmas day.
- British Open Pub: Closed both Christmas Eve and Christmas day.
- Cheap Seats: Open until 7 p.m. Christmas Eve. Closed Christmas day.
- Cheap Seats Riverwalk: Closed both Christmas Eve and Christmas day.
Hilton Head Island
- Local Pie: Open Christmas Eve for regular hours until business slows down. Closed Christmas day.
- Watusi Cafe: Open Christmas Eve from 7:30 a.m. to noon. Closed Christmas day.
- Alfred’s: Open Christmas Eve from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Closed Christmas day.
- Dough Boys Pizza: Open until 7 p.m. Christmas Eve. Closed Christmas day.
- Captain Woody’s: Closed both Christmas Eve and Christmas day.
- Guiseppi’s: Closing Christmas Eve at 3 p.m. Closed Christmas day.
- One Hot Mama’s: Open Christmas Eve from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Closed Christmas day.
- Skull Creek Dockside: Open Christmas Eve from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Closed Christmas day.
- Skull Creek Boathouse: Open Christmas Eve open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Closed Christmas day.
- The Black Marlin: Open Christmas Eve from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Hurricane Bar open until 2 a.m. Closed Christmas day.
- Wise Guys: Open Christmas Eve from 44 p.m. to 9 p.m. Closed Christmas day.
- The Lodge: Open Christmas Eve from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Closed Christmas day.
- Frankie Bones: Open Christmas Eve from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Closed Christmas day.
- Poseidon: Open Christmas Eve from 11 a.m .to 9 p.m. Closed Christmas day.
- Marley’s Island Grille: Open Christmas Eve from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Closed Christmas day.
- Marley’s Shrimp & Burger Shack: Open Christmas Eve from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Closed Christmas day.
- Club Seats Grille: Closed both Christmas Eve and Christmas day.
Beaufort
- Blackstone’s Cafe: Open from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Christmas Eve. Closed Christmas day.
- Fat Patties: Open Christmas Eve from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Closed Christmas day, but open again Dec. 26 at 11 a.m.
- Panini’s on the Waterfront: Open Christmas Eve from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Closed Christmas day.
- Rain-N-Bagels: Open Christmas Eve from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Closed Christmas Day and Dec. 26.
- House of Tokyo: Closed Christmas Eve and Christmas day. Reopening Dec. 26.
- Red Rooster Cafe: Closing at 3 p.m. Christmas Eve. Closed Christmas day.
- Plums: Open until 3 pm. Christmas Eve. Closed Christmas day.
- Saltus River Grill: Closed both Christmas Eve and Christmas day.
- Hearth Wood Fired Pizza and Eatery: Closed both Christmas Eve and Christmas day.
Any restaurants interested in being added to the list should email their hours for Christmas week to Caitlin Turner at cturner@islandpacket.com.
