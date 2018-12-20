Food & Drink

What are Beaufort Co. restaurant hours for Christmas week? Here’s our list

By Caitlin Turner

December 20, 2018 01:34 PM

Several Beaufort County restaurants have adjusted their hours for the week of Christmas.
Want to grab a bite to eat out next week?

Beware, some Beaufort County have adjusted their hours for the week of Christmas.

Here’s our list of who is open or closed and when:

Bluffton

  • Local Pie: Open Christmas Eve until business slows down. Closed Christmas day.
  • Agave: Closed both Christmas Eve and Christmas day.
  • Fiesta Fresh: Closed Dec. 23 through Jan. 2.
  • Fat Patties: Open Christmas Eve from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Closed Christmas day. Open again Dec. 26 at 11 a.m.
  • Old Town Dispensary: Open Christmas Eve at 5 p.m. for bar service only. Closed Christmas day.
  • Sake House: Open Christmas Eve and Christmas day.
  • The Bluffton Room: Closed both Christmas Eve and Christmas day.
  • Sippin’ Cow: Closed both Christmas Eve and Christmas day.
  • FARM: Closed both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
  • Captain Woody’s: Closed both Christmas Eve and Christmas day.
  • Giuseppi’s: Closing at 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Closed Christmas day.
  • British Open Pub: Closed both Christmas Eve and Christmas day.
  • Cheap Seats: Open until 7 p.m. Christmas Eve. Closed Christmas day.
  • Cheap Seats Riverwalk: Closed both Christmas Eve and Christmas day.

Hilton Head Island

  • Local Pie: Open Christmas Eve for regular hours until business slows down. Closed Christmas day.
  • Watusi Cafe: Open Christmas Eve from 7:30 a.m. to noon. Closed Christmas day.
  • Alfred’s: Open Christmas Eve from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Closed Christmas day.
  • Dough Boys Pizza: Open until 7 p.m. Christmas Eve. Closed Christmas day.
  • Captain Woody’s: Closed both Christmas Eve and Christmas day.
  • Guiseppi’s: Closing Christmas Eve at 3 p.m. Closed Christmas day.
  • One Hot Mama’s: Open Christmas Eve from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Closed Christmas day.
  • Skull Creek Dockside: Open Christmas Eve from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Closed Christmas day.
  • Skull Creek Boathouse: Open Christmas Eve open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Closed Christmas day.
  • The Black Marlin: Open Christmas Eve from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Hurricane Bar open until 2 a.m. Closed Christmas day.
  • Wise Guys: Open Christmas Eve from 44 p.m. to 9 p.m. Closed Christmas day.
  • The Lodge: Open Christmas Eve from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Closed Christmas day.
  • Frankie Bones: Open Christmas Eve from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Closed Christmas day.
  • Poseidon: Open Christmas Eve from 11 a.m .to 9 p.m. Closed Christmas day.
  • Marley’s Island Grille: Open Christmas Eve from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Closed Christmas day.
  • Marley’s Shrimp & Burger Shack: Open Christmas Eve from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Closed Christmas day.
  • Club Seats Grille: Closed both Christmas Eve and Christmas day.

Beaufort

  • Blackstone’s Cafe: Open from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Christmas Eve. Closed Christmas day.
  • Fat Patties: Open Christmas Eve from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Closed Christmas day, but open again Dec. 26 at 11 a.m.
  • Panini’s on the Waterfront: Open Christmas Eve from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Closed Christmas day.
  • Rain-N-Bagels: Open Christmas Eve from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Closed Christmas Day and Dec. 26.
  • House of Tokyo: Closed Christmas Eve and Christmas day. Reopening Dec. 26.
  • Red Rooster Cafe: Closing at 3 p.m. Christmas Eve. Closed Christmas day.
  • Plums: Open until 3 pm. Christmas Eve. Closed Christmas day.
  • Saltus River Grill: Closed both Christmas Eve and Christmas day.
  • Hearth Wood Fired Pizza and Eatery: Closed both Christmas Eve and Christmas day.

