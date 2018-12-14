Bluffton is hosting its first restaurant week. Here’s when and what deals you will find

Foodies, get excited.
The Greater Bluffton Chamber of Commerce has set the dates for the town’s first restaurant week.
The event will piggyback onto the town’s annual Taste of Bluffton and run from April 7 through April 13, according to Charlie Wetmore, one of the event’s organizers and a board member of the chamber.
The festivities will kick off April 7 with the second Taste of Hampton Lake, Wetmore said. The event will be a ticketed one for 300 people with local, well-known chefs in five different locations throughout the Hampton Lake community to serve tapas-style dishes.
Groups of 25 will go house-to-house throughout the night to experience the food with wine pairings and other beverages.
Last year’s chefs came from FARM, Olive and Fig, Bluffton BBQ and local catering companies. Wetmore said the chefs for next year’s Taste of Bluffton have not yet been finalized.
The event will raise money for the chamber and Bluffton Self Help.
April 8 through April 11 will kick off the restaurant week with six to eight local restaurants participating. Wetmore said he hopes to offer menus at each restaurant for three courses for $40. The participating restaurants have not yet been announced.
Those interested in sampling craft beer can participate in the April 12 Brews Under the Stars charity fundraiser. That event will also have live music.
“My dream and hope is for a local brewery to do up to craft beers named for the event to be unveiled there,” Wetmore said.
The next day will be the Saturday street fest. Wetmore said the chamber is expecting approximately 20,000 people to attend. Live music, food and food demonstrations are planned.
