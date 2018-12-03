This SC roadmap shows 7 old-fashioned chocolate stores you have to add to your bucket list

You don’t have to live in the Willy Wonka universe to go on a candy-filled adventure in South Carolina.
There’s an official “chocolate shops trail” you can use to map out your next road trip across the Palmetto State — especially for those with a super sweet tooth.
Only In Your State says the trail includes “old school” chocolate shops only, so you’ll get more than your factory-based sweets.
The best way to follow the trail is to either start your journey in Rock Hill or Hilton Head.
You can follow the map on your phone or print it out thanks to this Google Map.
Here’s a list of the shops along the way and what you have to try:
Chocolat Boutique
Where: 105, 1012 Market St, Fort Mill, SC 29708
First stop: Fort Mill’s authentic European chocolate and bonbon shop. The shop writes that their bonbons are imported from Belgium and Switzerland, so you’re getting the real deal.
The shop also has a location in Charlotte and thankfully, you can order chocolate again and again by going online.
You have to try: Those Belgium and Switzerland-imported bonbons, of course.
Vaughn Russell Candy Kitchen
Where: 401 Augusta Rd, Greenville, SC 29605
You might have seen these chocolates on your local grocery shelf, but you haven’t tried the real thing until you stop at its Greenville location.
The old-fashioned shop started in 1950 when candy stores were everywhere, they write. But now that factories have taken over, Vaughn Russell decided it would remain as one of the few
You have to try: The candy company’s mint pecans. They’re the company’s signature chocolate and nut creation.
Chocolate Reigns
Where: 4920 Monticello Rd, Columbia, SC 29203
At the heart of the state’s capital sits this local, sweet goodies business. The business is also known for its amazing cupcakes, cakes and strawberries along with its chocolate options.
Not only can you have delicious chocolates here, but you can have the women-owned business plan your next event — with all types of sweet goodies included.
You have to try: The shop’s chocolate-covered strawberries are noted as its signature item.
Kilwins Chocolate in Charleston
Where: 59 S Market St, Charleston, SC 29401
This chocolate franchise has locations all across the country so you can enjoy some delicious ice cream and fudge wherever you go.
Make sure to stop at the Charleston location as you walk down Market Street.
You have to try: The Mackinac Island fudge. This Michigan island states that “while they didn’t invent fudge — they certainly perfected it.” With that type of claim, you have to at least try it.
The Chocolate Tree
Where: 507 Carteret St, Beaufort, SC 29902
This Beaufort chocolate shop has been making delicious chocolate goodies ever since 1980, according to its site.
People on Yelp rave about the variety of chocolates you can get from this tiny shop and, of course, the amazing smell that hits you when you first walk in.
You have to try: You’ll want to try the shop’s gift assortment box. That way you’ll be able to try all the homemade chocolates the store offers.
Chocolates by the Sea
Where: 24 Palmetto Bay Rd, Hilton Head Island, SC 29928
The Hilton Head chocolate shop started in 2008 as a place for visitors and locals to have some old-fashioned chocolate on the island.
You have to try: The shop’s chocolate candy coated seashells are both delicious and adorable.
Kilwins Chocolate on Hilton Head Island’s Shelter Cove
Where: 112 Shelter Cove Lane, Hilton Head Island, SC 29928
With chocolate this good, you can never have enough Kilwins. To end your old-school chocolate shop adventure, you can enjoy Mackinac Island’s famous fudge and the shop’s delicious ice cream.
You have to try: Again, the Mackinac Island fudge. During the summertime, you might want to order the shop’s ice cream to have on the beach.
