Hilton Head business involves super food tiger nuts. (We’d never heard of them either)

A Hilton Head Island personal trainer started her own business last year to make something nutritional that has other health benefits.
But you’ve probably never heard of it before.
Tiger Butter Co. was created by Kristen Waters, a trainer at Peak Performance Fitness Center, after she was having some digestion issues and stomach pain.
“Tiger butter is actually made from tiger nuts, which is a root vegetable from Africa,” Waters said Wednesday. “It’s not really common in our normal diet.”
The nuts are high in fiber, she said, and are also good for people with allergies and autoimmune diseases.
Once she realized the benefits of the super food, Waters began making her own butter by mixing the nuts with coconut oil and Himalayan pink salt. She also makes other flavors using a variety of spices.
“it’s pretty interesting because you can do anything with it that you would normally do with peanut butter or almond butter — like spreading it on toast or rice cakes,” Waters said.
Waters also offers recipe suggestions for the butter including using it to make an Asian dressing, fudge and chocolate chip cookies.
Orders can be placed mainly by visiting tigerbutterco.com. Waters said the butter is also sold at Delisheeyo on Hilton Head.
