Craving Italian food? Hilton Head has a new restaurant opening soon

By Caitlin Turner

cturner@islandpacket.com

November 15, 2018 12:58 PM

Hilton Head Island will soon have a new Italian restaurant with the expected opening of MidiCi Italian Kitchen.

The restaurant will open within Reilley’s Plaza at 7 Greenwood Drive Suite C, according to its Facebook page.

An exact opening date has not been posted on the page, but food descriptions made in a wood fired oven include a Nutella calzone, a spicy sausage calzone, meatballs and an egg and bacon Neapolitan pizza.

Attempts to reach the restaurant Thursday for more information were not immediately successful.

