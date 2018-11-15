Craving Italian food? Hilton Head has a new restaurant opening soon

Hilton Head Island will soon have a new Italian restaurant with the expected opening of MidiCi Italian Kitchen.
The restaurant will open within Reilley’s Plaza at 7 Greenwood Drive Suite C, according to its Facebook page.
An exact opening date has not been posted on the page, but food descriptions made in a wood fired oven include a Nutella calzone, a spicy sausage calzone, meatballs and an egg and bacon Neapolitan pizza.
Attempts to reach the restaurant Thursday for more information were not immediately successful.
