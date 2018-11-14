Gobble, gobble: These restaurants are open on Thanksgiving Day in Myrtle Beach

Thanksgiving is next week, which means now’s the time to make plans before turkeys fly off the shelves and spots are gone in restaurants.
So whether you’ve opted not to roast turkey this year or just want to spend an evening out with relatives, here’s where you can eat out on Turkey Day:
(While some restaurants have their hours and menu set, others are still firming up the specifics. Be sure to call for details before finalizing any plans).
Croissants Bistro & Bakery — The bakery will cater Thanksgiving goodies. Call 843-448-2253 to order.
3751 Robert M Grissom Pkwy, Myrtle Beach
Thanksgiving Day Buffet at House of Blues
4640 Hwy 17 S, North Myrtle Beach
When: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Thanksgiving Day
Cost: $37 per person; $18.50 for kids 4-10. You can find the menu here and make reservations at 843-913-3746
10429 N Kings Hwy., Myrtle Beach
2657 Beaver Run Blvd., Surfside Beach
When: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Thanksgiving Day
Cost: $19.95 for adults; $9.95 for kids 10 and under. You can find the full menu on the restaurant’s Facebook event page and make reservations at 843-215-5255.
8014 N. Kings Hwy.
When: 11 a.m .to 7 p.m., Thanksgiving Day
Cost: $38 per person; $16 for kids under 12. Schedule your reservation online or call 843-839-5888.
The restaurant not only has its own special Thanksgiving buffet menu, but there will also be pie, cheesecake and other desserts from Croissants Bakery & Bistro.
1621 Highway 17 North, North Myrtle Beach
2001 S. Kings Hwy., Myrtle Beach
When: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Thanksgiving Day
Cost: $8.49 for a complete Thanksgiving meal. Call for more information at each location’s respective numbers.
Preston’s Seafood & Country Buffet
4530 Hwy. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach
When: 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Thanksgiving Day
Cost: $28.95 per person; $14.95 for kids ages 7-11; $6.95 for kids ages 3-6; kids under 3 eat for free. You can find the menu here and make reservations at 843-272-3338
1318 Celebrity Cir, Myrtle Beach
When: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Thanksgiving Day
Cost: $27.95 per person 11 and older; $12.95 for kids 4-10; kids 3 and under are free. Make reservations by calling 843-946-0007 Ext. 208.
3993 US-17 BUS, Murrells Inlet
When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thanksgiving Day
Cost: $29.95 per person; $13.95 for kids ages 6-12; kids five and under are free. You can find the menu here and make reservations at 843-651-5800. Even though walk-ins are an option, reservations are encouraged.
If you are a restaurant owner who plans to be open on Thanksgiving Day or see an event not listed, please email bsaunders@islandpacket.com with information.
