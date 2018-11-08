This Beaufort store has closed. Here’s what we know about the Newcastle Street shop

An organic food store and restaurant on Beaufort’s Newcastle Street appears to have closed with no explanation.
Herban Marketplace — located at 1211 Newcastle Street — closed sometime in October, according to activity on the store’s Facebook page.
Customers were alerted of deals in the posts on the page, but given no notice of when or why the store was closing.
A sign out front says the space is available through 303 Associates.
A call to that company for more information and attempts to reach the owner of Herban Marketplace on Thursday were not successful.
The store opened in 2011 and specialized in organic food and personal care products, according to its Facebook page. The last post made to the page was Oct. 18.
Comments