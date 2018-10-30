Looking for a new breakfast spot? This Hilton Head restaurant is opening soon

Hilton Head Island has one more option for breakfast, brunch and lunch with the opening of a new restaurant in Sea Turtle Marketplace.
Another Broken Egg Cafe is opening Friday at 430 William Hilton Parkway, Suite 302, according to a news release.
The new cafe will showcase southern-inspired breakfast, brunch and lunch items such as lemon blueberry goat cheese pancakes, crab cakes and fried green tomatoes and chicken and waffles.
The spot will also feature a fall market menu with specialty items such as pumpkin waffles and carrot “pan” cake stacks.
The restaurant is celebrating its opening by donating 100 percent of its proceeds to the Hilton Head Humane Association and the Boys and Girls Club during its Friends and Family weekend. The event will last from 8 a.m. to noon Friday and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Those who attend the event will receive a complimentary meal and will be encouraged to donate to the charities, the release said. Spaces are limited, so guests can reserve spots by visiting https:bit.ly/2PXg8RG.
The restaurant will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
