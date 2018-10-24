Hilton Head is welcoming a new Italian restaurant. Here’s when and where

Hilton Head Island is set to welcome a new Italian restaurant owned by a popular New Jersey chef.
Nunzio Patruno, a noted chef, is renovating a building on New Orleans Road and expects it to open by March.
“We plan to improvise with a lot of seafood and homemade pasta,” Patruno said Wednesday. “We want a lighter menu.”
The restaurant will at 18 New Orleans Road, which was the former home of Reebook Crossfit.
Patruno has added a kitchen around 1,300 square-feet along with several new windows, a large bar area and two outdoor seating areas. The restaurant is expected to seat 175 people.
Patruno has seen wide success with a Nunzio Ristorante Rustico restaurant in New Jersey. That restaurant opened in 2003 and has been reviewed by The New York Times among others.
