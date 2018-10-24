The owner of Nunzio Ristorante Rustico, a popular New Jersey restaurant, is expected to open an Italian restaurant on Hilton Head Island by March.
The owner of Nunzio Ristorante Rustico, a popular New Jersey restaurant, is expected to open an Italian restaurant on Hilton Head Island by March. Facebook
The owner of Nunzio Ristorante Rustico, a popular New Jersey restaurant, is expected to open an Italian restaurant on Hilton Head Island by March. Facebook

Food & Drink

Hilton Head is welcoming a new Italian restaurant. Here’s when and where

By Caitlin Turner

cturner@islandpacket.com

October 24, 2018 01:17 PM

Hilton Head Island is set to welcome a new Italian restaurant owned by a popular New Jersey chef.

Nunzio Patruno, a noted chef, is renovating a building on New Orleans Road and expects it to open by March.

“We plan to improvise with a lot of seafood and homemade pasta,” Patruno said Wednesday. “We want a lighter menu.”

The restaurant will at 18 New Orleans Road, which was the former home of Reebook Crossfit.

Patruno has added a kitchen around 1,300 square-feet along with several new windows, a large bar area and two outdoor seating areas. The restaurant is expected to seat 175 people.

Patruno has seen wide success with a Nunzio Ristorante Rustico restaurant in New Jersey. That restaurant opened in 2003 and has been reviewed by The New York Times among others.

  Comments  