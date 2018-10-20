Yemassee welcomes new gas station and restaurant off I-95. Here’s what you’ll find

Yemassee is now the home of a Love’s Travep Stop that added 70 new jobs to Beaufort and Hampton counties.
The store and gas station opened Oct. 11 at 409 Yemasseee Highway off I-95 at exit 38, according to a company news release.
In addition to the jobs it is adding to both counties, the spot provides 68 parking spaces.
“We are elated to add another convenient Love’s location to the great state of South Carolina,” Tom Love, founder and executive chairman of Love’s said. “Yemassee is the perfect setting for us to expand as it’s considered the heart of the Lowcountry region, attracting travelers and professional drivers from across the country.”
The more than 11,000 square-foot facility is open 24/77 and has a Hardee’s for customers to enjoy, the release said.
The store also offers brand-name snacks, gourmet coffee, Fresh to Go options, fountain drinks and electronics.
Professional drivers can use the truck parking, laundry facilities, seven showers and a Love’s Truck Tire Care Center.
The company will host a ribbon cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. on Oct. 24. During the ceremony, Love’s will make a $2,000 donation to Camp Wildwood.
