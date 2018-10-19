Mimosas, anyone? 11 of the most amazing brunch spots on Hilton Head (with drink deals!)

It’s time to say cheers to the weekend!
Weekend brunch is the perfect time to catch up with friends and colleagues and have yourself a cheap cocktail or two — or just keep going if bottomless mimosas are an option.
Set your alarm clocks and get reaady to go out and drink some delicious mimosas, Bloody Marys and more.
Here are some of the best brunch spots in Hilton Head you should visit to celebrate the weekend:
1. Jane Bistro & Bar
Do brunch the right way at this classy restaurant. Not only can you get bottomless mimosas for only $10, but there’s an all-you-can-eat brunch buffet that changes every week.
With prices like these, you can try something new and have a bubbly drink on the side, too.
Make your reservations before you go, though.
When: Sunday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
2. Reilley’s
Try Reilley’s if you’re in the mood for a good breakfast burrito or want to try steak and eggs.
When: Sunday 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
3. Smokehouse
Bottomless mimosas at this restaurant might be the cheapest around at only $4. Not only are the mimosas cheap, but also the $5 Bloody Marys will go great with the restaurant’s biscuits and gravy.
When: Sunday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
4. British Open Pub
Get a taste of some true English cuisine at this Hilton Head pub. You don’t have to wait until Sunday to have some $4.99 mimosas either.
When: Saturday 9 a.m.
5. The Black Marlin
You can try the restaurant favorite the “McMarlin sandwich” along with the $3 to $6 mimosas.
When: Sunday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
6. Skull Creek Dockside
You can either go classy with a $4 mimosa or try something the tad stronger with a $4 screwdriver.
When: Sunday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
7. Palmetto Bay Sunrise Cafe
You can have breakfast all day long at this cozy cafe. That means having brunch here is a great option, and you’ll have plenty of egg-based dishes to choose from.
When: All day
8. Sunset Grille
Come in for brunch at this restaurant known for one of the most delicious Bloody Marys you could have. However, TripAdvisor reviewers say that the wine list is unparalleled, too.
Go for a classic steak and eggs dish or chow down on Hugh’s Hangover from Hell Sandwich.
When: Sunday 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
9. Holy Tequila
If you want a bit of Hispanic flair to your menu, you’ll definitely want to go here. The restaurant suggests trying huevos rancheros, churro french toast, chilaquiles and more.
If you’re tired of mimosas, you can have a $5 mango margaritas.
When: Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
10. Watusi
Try the Big Watusi Sandwich, which is two scrambled eggs with sausage, bacon and cheddar served on a baguette.
When: All day
11. Skillets
Try the Belgian witbier and champagne style mimosas at this restaurant. You can have a large mimosa for $5 or select from the restaurant’s wide variety of wine.
When: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
