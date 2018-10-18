Bluffton has a new restaurant. Here’s what you can savor from its menu

Lovers of Thai food have a new option with a Bluffton restaurant that aims to serve authentic Thai food.
Thai Smile Cuisine — located at 1534 Fording Island Road — opened Tuesday, according to Nalada Jarutawizhot, the general manager for the restaurant.
“Each dish is like our Thai food memories,” Jarutawizhot said. “That’s the concept and our core.”
The restaurant is owned by Sawat Unskaew and Kanlaya Oouychaisawad and boasts dishes like calamari served with a special chili sauce and Jungle Curry, which is served in the traditional Thai way and full of spices.
It also offers a seafood dipping sauce and a peanut sauce.
Customers will be warned of spice levels ahead of ordering, Jarutawizhot said, as dishes will not be adjusted from their original forms. However, other less spicy dishes are available.
The restaurant, which is in the Moss Creek area just off Hilton Head Island, will be open Mondays through Fridays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
Comments