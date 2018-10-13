The Cottage Cafe, Bakery and Tea Room/Facebook
This Bluffton restaurant favorite has a new breakfast menu. Here’s what you can find

By Caitlin Turner

October 13, 2018 09:45 AM

An Old Town Bluffton restaurant favorite will be showcasing a new menu starting Monday.

But only if you get up early.

The Cottage Cafe, Bakery and Tea Room — located at 38 Calhoun Street — will begin offering an early risers menu with choices available for $7.95, according to a news release.

The new menu will be offered Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and will use a variety of locally sourced fresh produce and specialty items.

The seven early riser entrees are:

  • The Frenchy: Challah French toast with a tad of whipped cream
  • Breakfast Porridge: Oats, pecans, raisins, local honey
  • Wakey, Wakey Eggs n Bacey: Two eggs your way with bacon and toast
  • Granola Parfait: Greek yogurt, Carolina gold granola and local honey
  • Fruit Parfait: Greek yogurt, fruit medley and local honey
  • Breakfast Panini: Scrambled eggs, cheddar and bacon
  • Avocado Toast: Avocado, scrambled egg, olive oil, Parmesan and parsley

All entrees are served with a cup of the Cottage’s signature May River Cofee Roasters Coffee, the release said.

