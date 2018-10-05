A new bar is opening on Hilton Head next month. Here’s the drinks you’ll find there

Hilton Head will soon have a new bar and restaurant that plans to make customers feel like they are escaping Prohibition.
The Whiskey Room — an extension of Charbar Co. located in Park Plaza — is expected to open Nov. 15, according to Nick Bergelt, owner of the bar and Charbar and CEO of HHI Hopitality Group.
“The concept behind it is to deliver something that is kind of a play on the mid-century speakeasy,” Bergelt, said Thursday.
The menu will include smoked meats.
But the main attraction will be its supply of whiskey and bourbon.
“We will open every day at 5 p.m. and stay open later until 12:30 p.m.,” Bergelt said. “We will have an offering of over 100 different types of whiskeys and bourbons that will showcase the different geographies from where they came from.”
Customers can enter through a bookcase in Charbar that opens into the bar.
Bergelt told The Island Packet in May that the spot will also have live entertainment including jazz and solo musicians to add to the speakeasy atmosphere.
