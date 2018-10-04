Bluffton’s brunch options just got better. This restaurant is now open Sundays

Brunch lovers have one more option in Bluffton, and it sounds delicious.
FARM in Old Town will be open weekly for Sunday brunch from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. starting Sunday, according to a news release.
In similar fashion to the restaurant’s meat + three lunch service, FARM’s Brunch & Three will allow guests to enjoy a little of all of their favorite dishes.
Main courses will change weekly, but dishes customers can expect are huevos tancheros, corn beef hash croquettes, hot pockets and chicken biscuits, the release said.
With the main course, three sides are available including braised bacon, a waffle with butterscotch and candied pecans, and grits.
Craft cocktails will also be available, including mimosas.
Reservations can be made for parties of 6 guests or more and a credit card will be taken in advance to secure reservations.
FARM opened in 2016 at 1301 May River Road.
The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays in addition to the new Sunday brunch hours.
Comments