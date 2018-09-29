Craving seafood and a night out? Check out this new Beaufort Co restaurant with a view

Craving some seafood and a restaurant with a view?
Head over to Port Royal to check out Fishcamp on 11th Street.
The restaurant, located at 1699 11th Street, specializes in seafood dishes and opened Friday. It is the 9th restaurant within the Coastal Restaurants and Bars group and the second Fishcamp location in Beaufort County.
The first, Fishcamp on Broad Creek, was opened in 2016 shortly after Hurricane Matthew.
The Port Royal restaurant will start out with dinner only and opens daily at 4 p.m., according to Abby Wirth, spokeswoman for Coastal Restaurants and Bars. Guests can enjoy all the kitchen has to offer until 10 p.m. and then drinks until the restaurant closes.
Wirth said the restaurant hopes to start serving lunch and Sunday brunch at the beginning of November.
The menu is the same as that of Fishcamp on Broad Creek. Guests can also enjoy an oyster bar when they walk in and an indoor seating area double the size of the Hilton Head location, Wirth said.
There is also outdoor patio seating with views of Beaufort County’s waterways.
Fishcamp opens in buildings that were formerly used in the fishing industry, Wirth said. The owners refurbish the buildings. The Port Royal location was previously used as an oyster and then crabbing factory.
