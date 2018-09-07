Beaufort’s restaurant week is here! Here’s what deals you’ll find and where

Restaurant week in Beaufort and surrounding areas has kicked off with deals and delicious meals.
The deals will last through Sept. 16 at participating restaurants in Beaufort, Port Royal and the Sea Islands, according to Visit Beaufort’s website.
The restaurants participating are below:
- Plums with $6 lunch favorites and $24 dinners.
- Q on the Bay with a three-course dinner for $25.
- Breakwater Restaurant with two-course lunch and a three-course dinner for $30.
- Saltus River Grill with a three-course dinner for $35.
- Old Bull Tavern with a three-course dinner for $30.
- The Ribault Social Club at Anchorage 1770 with a three-course dinner for $35.
- Fat Patties with a three-course dinner for $20.
- Albergotti Grill with a three-course dinner for $30.
For a list of menus, click here.
Comments