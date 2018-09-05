Diners have a new restaurant option in Palmetto Bluff — with a spin on local flavors

Palmetto Bluff diners have another option for Southern classics and local food after a new restaurant opened earlier this year.
The Octagon Porch opened in May within the Montage Palmetto Bluff at 477 Mount Pelia Road in Bluffton. The restaurant specializes in Southern soul food with regionally-inspired dishes, according to Christine Wrobel, public relations manager for the resort.
“We opened in May and literally took a porch where guests were enjoying sitting and wanting to dine there,” Wrobel said Wednesday. “So we made it an opportunity for them to dine there.”
The restaurant is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, and is run by Chef Anthony Guiliano, who takes southern food and mixes it with his heritage to create delicious meals.
The restaurant also incorporates local food from May River Oyster Company and other local farms, Wrobel said.
Popular courses include shrimp and grits smoked in a tomato broth with house bacon and stone-ground grits, and a gnoche dish with lamb. The restaurant also has a bar with specialty cocktails.
The restaurant is open daily for breakfast from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., lunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and dinner from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Comments