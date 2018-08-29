Craft beer or reggae, anyone? 6 fun ways to enjoy Labor Day in the Lowcountry

Good news: Labor Day Weekend is here.
Bad news: Labor Day Weekend marks the end of summer.
There’s not a minute left to waste on this three-day holiday, and what better way could you spend your time than in the Lowcountry?
Hilton Head, Bluffton and Beaufort give you plenty of options to spend time outdoors.
And, just across the Savannah River, you have the hostess city of the South, Savannah, that has plenty of ways to show you a good time.
Whether you’re a townie or visiting the Lowcountry for the first time, try one, or all, of these six ways to have yourself a good time:
1. Drink at Savannah Craft Brew Fest
Just across the Savannah River, the city holds its annual craft beer week, and at the end of the week, the real fun of Savannah Craft Brew Fest begins.
For all the adults in your crew, you definitely have to make the trip and hit this beer-tasting event.
Not only can you taste different brews, but there are a number of other opportunities at the festival, including a silent disco, a cornhole tournament and, of course, live music.
2. Listen to Gregg Russell
The Sea Pines Resort’s favorite musician will have another one of his great performances this weekend.
He’s a favorite among Hilton Head locals and has been playing in Harbour Town for more than 40 years.
You can catch him at 8 p.m. Thursday through Sunday under the Liberty Oak tree in Harbour Town.
3. Dance at Reggae Pon de River
Want to spice up your night with some reggae?
EarthKry Reggae Band and Wona Womalan drum and band ensemble are the main performers of the event.
Don’t be shy and dance the night away; everyone should experience the culture of reggae.
The festival itself runs from 2 to 9 p.m. Saturday, but you also can enjoy the occasion on the Reggae sunset cruise Sunday at 6 p.m.
4. Catch a movie at the drive-in
There’s nothing like watching a movie at the drive-in under the stars — both the floating balls of gas and the Hollywood kind.
This weekend, Hwy 21 is playing “Grease” for the movie’s 40th anniversary. But if you have a couple of little ones with you, the drive-in will also show “Incredibles 2.”
Now all you need is some popcorn, butter and a drink, and your Labor Day Weekend can end on a good note.
5. Hang out at the beach (Rain permitting)
When you’re in the Lowcountry, it’s not a matter of if you go to the beach, but which one do you go to?
In the Hilton Head-Bluffton area, there are a ton of options for locals and tourists alike.
Arguably the most popular is Coligny Beach thanks to its proximity to Coligny Plaza, an area filled with shopping and restaurants.
Not everyone wants to remember the beach with kids screaming and people accidentally, or purposely, kicking sand in your face.
Go to Mitchelville Beach or Fish Haul Creek if you want to experience a hidden oasis and no sand-kicking.
6. Read a short book
Rain appears to be in the forecast this weekend in the Lowcountry, but that doesn’t mean you can’t escape from reality for a bit.
Sit inside your home, hotel room or a local café if the rainy sky makes you blue.
With a three-day weekend, you’ll have more time to finish a book in one sitting, whether you’re a fast or slow reader.
The best option, though, is to read something a bit more on the short end of the spectrum at 300 pages or less.
If you’re a fan of the HBO series “Sharp Objects,” you’ll definitely want to sit down and read the book that started it all. The book is only 254 pages and has so many twists and turns that you won’t want to put down it down.
If you’d prefer a more light-hearted classic to escape for the weekend, “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy” is another great read.
