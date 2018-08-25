Wanting a taste of New England? This new Hilton Head restaurant may be for you

Looking for a taste of New England, but you’re not up for the trip there?
A new Hilton Head Island restaurant might be just the thing you need.
Bucci & Murray’s Pub on the Harbour, located at 13 Harbourside Lane Building 2-C in Shelter Cove, opened Friday after renovations, according to a news release from the restaurant.
Formerly Bucci’s Italian Cuisine, the renovations have turned the spot into a sports bar and pub.
However, favorites from the restaurant’s previous menu will still be served, including pizza, meatballs, pasta alla vodka, marsala’s, ribeye steak and more. The menu will also include gluten sensitive and vegan items.
The restaurant has added a 26-foot inside bar, 14 televisions, an indoor stage for live entertainment, and an outside patio with a full bar, the release said. It also includes New England memorabilia.
Customers can enjoy a limited end of summer football menu as well as nightly and weekly specials.
Happy hour is from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.
The restaurant plans to celebrate its grand opening sometime in mid October.
Comments