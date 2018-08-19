6 new restaurants planned for Pooler; 4 of them will be first in region

Six new restaurants are set to open at Pooler’s Tanger Outlet — some set to open as early as this month, according to the Savannah Morning News.
Four of the restaurants do not have any locations in the region, including Pita Pit, Tin Drum Asian Kitchen, Tropical Smoothie Cafe and Another Broken Egg Cafe. Another Broken Egg Cafe does plan to open a location on Hilton Head Island in Sea Turtle Marketplace. The date for that opening has not been announced yet.
Which Wich and Wayback Burgers also are planning to open locations at the outlet, according to WTOC. Both of these restaurants have locations in Beaufort County.
PIta Pit and Another Broken Egg plan to open Aug. 27 at the Pooler location, Savannah Morning News says.
Pita Pit focuses on providing a fresh and healthy option to fast food, the company’s website says. It’s menu includes options such as chicken pesto, Thai chicken, black bean and steak fajita pitas. It also offers options such as a gyro, salads and hummus.
The closest Pita Pit location to Bluffton is in Statesboro — about an hour away. The company started in Canada and expanded to the United States in 1999, its website states. It has more than 240 locations in the United States.
Another Broken Egg Cafe uses fresh ingredients and creative ideas to dish up southern-inspired breakfast, brunch and lunch, its website says.
Its menu includes multiple options for those with a sweet tooth, including Peach Cobbler Pancakes and a Belgian waffle stuffed with white and dark chocolate stopped with strawberries, whipped cream and chocolate sauce. Shrimp ‘n grits, chicken and waffles along with crab cake Benedict can also be found on the menu.
The closest Another Broken Egg location is currently in Charleston or Jacksonville. Another Broken Egg Cafe opened in 1996 in Old Mandeville, Louisiana. The company had 34 restaurants and another 75 scheduled for development in 2014, per its website.
Tin Drum Asian Kitchen is inspired by the energy of the streets of Asia, according to its website. Its menu includes options such as Basil Fried Rice, Pad Woon Sen and a Tin Drum curry made with red chili-garlic curry, baby spinach, roasted peanut, crispy chicken and steamed rice.
The closest Tin Drum Asian location is in the Atlanta area — where the franchise is based. It opened in 2003. Its franchise website says it has 7 corporate locations and six franchise locations. It is focused on expanding through the Southeast.
The Tropical Smoothie Cafe offers a bold, flavorful menu all made-to-order out of the freshest ingredients, according to its website. Its menu includes Cuban sandwiches, Baja chicken wraps, hummus veggie bowls and a chicken bacon ranch flatbread.
The closest Tropical Smoothie Cafe location is in Charleston. The restaurant started in Florida in 1997. It now has more than 650 locations in 44 states.
