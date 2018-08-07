Looking for something healthy and healing? This new Hilton Head eatery could be for you

Looking for something healthy and possibly healing?
A new restaurant that opened on Hilton Head may be just what you need.
Mahogany Reef Juice & Java opened July 28 at its 24G Palmetto Bay Road location on the south end of the island.
Owner Laura Adamson and her partner Stefan Patrick decided to open the restaurant to provide a slightly mainstream option with a “healthy bend to it,” Adamson said.
“I’m an herbalist,” Adamson said. “I love teaching people that it’s as simple as cutting out processed foods.”
The restaurant offers juices, smoothies, locally brewed coffee and a selection of salads. Some of its most popular selections are its beet-flavored juice called “The Beet Goes On,” and its chicken salad served over a bed of greens with avocado. The coffee they serve, including espressos and lattes, comes from May River Grinders.
For Adamson, the restaurant is a passion project.
“I was diagnosed with endometriosis when I was 34,” she said. “From there, I went on a journey to find out if there would be a cure and if I could do it myself. So I went on a 10-year journey and became an herbalist to use food as medicine.”
Adamson consults on the side and uses food to help people achieve weight loss, reverse chronic pain and other ailments.
“I want people to know that what we put into our bodies every day makes a difference,” she said.
The restaurant is open from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.
