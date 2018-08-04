Bluffton’s youngest business owner is serving up sweets with dreams for her profits

Shelby Pinski, 12, hands a vanilla ice cream with sprinkles to customer Stella Shipman, 8, of Atlanta on Friday at the ice cream stand Pinski has opened in the screened-in porch of Sippin Cow, the Bluffton restaurant owned by her mother, Christy Pinski. Shelby said she opened the stand — which she is calling “Udderly Good” until she can think up a better name — to raise money for a cat and a car to drive when she turns 16. Jay Karr jkarr@islandpacket.com