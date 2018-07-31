Like drinking beer outside with your dog? This Hilton Head bar will soon have you covered

You can soon sip beer and bring your dog to listen to live entertainment at a popular Hilton Head spot as it builds an outdoor patio.
Hilton Head Brewing Company — located at 1 Cardinal Court, Suite 13 — broke ground on its new addition over the weekend and plans to complete the project in mid to late August, according to Abby Wirth, who does marketing for the company.
“The process started a couple of months ago with permitting and taking down trees,” Wirth said. “... The whole patio will be super dog friendly.”
The outdoor area will be open year-round and seat 35, Wirth said. The brewery has also adjusted its hours from noon to 9 p.m. every day.
Once the addition is complete, the brewery plans to have live music along with televisions — and, depending on the season, fans and heaters.
“It’s going to be great for football,” Wirth said.
Food trucks and other food vendors will also soon be available at the location.
