Looking for local red snapper? SC limited fishing season will open soon

A limited season for red snapper will open July 26 for recreational and commercial fishing in the South Atlantic Region,which includes South Carolina, North Carolina, Florida and Georgia.
The South Atlantic Fishery Management Council announced Monday in a release that scientific research showed an increase in the red snapper population since 2010. It states NOAA Fisheries determined limited harvest beginning in 2018 is not expected to result in overfishing, nor prevent a continued rebuilding of the population.
Recreational fishing will open for harvest on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. It will run from July 26 to August 20.
The commercial sector will be open from July 26 to Dec. 31. It is possible the season could be shortened, if needed.
The total annual catch limit will be 42,510 fish. The recreational annual catch limit will be 29,656 with one red snapper per person per day. This Applies to private and charter boats.
The commercial annual catch limit will be 124,815 pounds whole weight (12,854 fish). The commercial trip limit will be 75 pounds gutted weight.
There is no minimum or maximum size limit for the recreational or commercial sectors.
The season is expected to start again in July in 2019.
