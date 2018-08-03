Hilton Head restaurants on the water: Your guide to top spots with the best views

Hilton Head Island is surrounded by scenic sounds, creeks and the Atlantic Ocean, which means there’s plenty of waterfront dining spots to choose from.
To help you pick the perfect place with water views for your dinner out, we’ve put together this list of restaurants that offer a variety of waterfront dining and drinking experiences, from marina and marsh views, to places right on the ocean.
THE VIEW: Our waterfront favorites
This is the kind of place where the views are amazing and the food matches the atmosphere. Here are two we really like:
Hudson’s Seafood House on the Docks is at 1 Hudson Rd. off of Squire Pope Road on the north end of the island. Popular with tourists and locals, it is located on Skull Creek in a former seafood processing house. Fishing boats still dock at Hudson’s, and the restaurant serves up seafood from local waters along with waterfront views.
Watch a shrimp boat glide up to the dock from the outdoor deck that also offers views down the Intracoastal Waterway all the way to the Hilton Head Island bridges. Hudson’s serves lunch, dinner and a Sunday brunch. Phone: 843-681-2772.
Old Oyster Factory is located mid-island at 101 Marshland Rd. This popular restaurant sits on the site of a former oyster cannery and features fresh seafood and steaks. It was voted one of the “Top 100 Scenic View Restaurants” by Open Table in 2016. It features panoramic views of Broad Creek from both inside and out. Outside, there is seating on a private pier over the creek. Open for dinner nightly. Phone: 843-681-6040.
THE VIEW: Beachside
These places are on the beach, offering dining near the ocean:
The Tiki Hut is located at 1 South Forest Beach Dr. in the Coligny area and is part of the Beach House Resort. More of a bar than restaurant, the thatched roof Tiki Hut is smack dab in the middle of all the action at Hilton Head’s busiest beach. Beach volleyball courts and near continuous live entertainment ensure that it’s almost always lively. The food tends toward typical bar offerings, but does include fish tacos and a grouper sandwich. Phone: 843-785-5126.
Coco’s on the Beach, located at the Hilton Head Resort, 663 William Hilton Parkway. This may be Hilton Head’s most out-of-the-way beach dining spot, which is why its website says “finding us is half the fun.” Parking at the resort costs $5, but customers showing proof will receive a $5 credit on their bill, the website says.
Getting there still requires a bit of a walk, as Coco’s is at the end of the resort’s boardwalk crossing the scenic marsh of The Folly tidal creek. Coco’s can also be reached from the beach, just south of the Singleton Place development at town beach marker 94A. The bar and grill has a distinct hideaway atmosphere, and customers can watch the surf — or the action on the sand volleyball court. The menu features a variety of burgers and hot dogs as well as crab cake and fish sandwiches. Phone: 843-842-2626.
Coast Oceanfront Dining is at 87 North Sea Pines Dr. at the recently rebuilt and expanded Sea Pines Beach Club. Coast overlooks the Atlantic Ocean and offers fresh East Coast oysters and a variety of seafood selections. The restaurant has indoor and outdoor seating and features the second floor Ocean Lounge. NOTE: unless you live or are staying in Sea Pines, you’ll need to purchase a one day pass for $8 to get into the plantation. Coast serves lunch and dinner daily. Phone: 843-842-1888.
THE VIEW: Marinas
Hilton Head has several marinas featuring a variety of restaurants. Here are a few, in no particular order:
The Black Marlin Bayside Grill is at 86 Helmsman Way. One of several dining spots at Palmetto Bay Marina, The Black Marlin brings a taste of the Florida Keys to Hilton Head Island. The menu features fresh local seafood and steaks. Patrons can enjoy their meals in an outdoor courtyard overlooking the marina. The circular Hurricane Bar sits in the courtyard, serving cocktails including the signature Hurricane. The Black Marlin serves lunch, dinner and a weekend brunch. Phone: 843-785-4950.
The Salty Dog Cafe is at 232 S. Sea Pines Dr. at South Beach Marina Village in Sea Pines. This popular restaurant is always bustling during tourist season, and often features live music. It is situated on Braddock Cove and offers marina-side dining with a view of the cove.
The menu includes a number of fresh seafood offerings such as grilled or blackened Fresh Catch Sandwich on the lunch menu, or the Shrimp and Grits, featuring wild caught American shrimp, for dinner. After dinner, you can memorialize your visit by strolling over to the nearby Salty Dog T-shirt Factory and picking up a Salty Dog T-shirt, which is perhaps the most popular Hilton Head T-shirt of all time. Phone: 843-671-2233.
Quarterdeck Waterfront Dining is at the foot of the Harbour Town Lighthouse at 160 Lighthouse Road. It doesn’t get much more iconically Hilton Head than this: the two-story restaurant has views of the yachts in Harbour Town Yacht Basin, golfers on the 18th hole of Harbour Town Golf Links and sunset views across Calibogue Sound to Daufuskie Island.
The lunch and dinner menus feature fresh and local waters seafood, steaks and sandwiches. NOTE: unless you live or are staying in Sea Pines, you’ll need to purchase a one day pass for $8 to get into the plantation. Phone: 843-842-1999.
Ela’s On the Water is located at 1 Shelter Cove Lane at Shelter Cove Harbour. This restaurant, one of many lining the marina, offers fine views of the harbor and Broad Creek and has a garden patio. It has a sophisticated atmosphere, a bar with live music, and offers fresh catch seafood and steaks. Serving lunch and dinner and offering a Sunday brunch, reservations are highly recommended and required for patio seating. Phone: 843-785-3030.
Also at Broad Creek Marina:
The Carolina Crab Company offers an array of seafood from light and healthy to Southern-fried. The restaurant has indoor and outdoor seating. Phone: 843-842-2016.
Also at Harbour Town:
With a mostly seafood menu based on Lowcountry recipes, The Crazy Crab is located at 149 Lighthouse Rd.. and has a view of Harbour Town Yacht Basin. Phone: 843-363-2722. NOTE: Crazy Crab’s second location at Jarvis Creek, 104 William Hilton Parkway, is currently closed for renovations.
Serving steamed shrimp, snow crab legs, burgers and hot dogs, Harbourside, at 147 Lighthouse Rd., is an outdoor restaurant next to the Liberty Oak at Harbour Town. Phone: 843-842-1444.
Also at Shelter Cove Marina:
A French cafe with covered outdoor seating, Bistro 17 is located at 17D Harbourside Lane and overlooks Shelter Cove Marina. Phone: 843-785-5517.
Mexican food is served at San Miguel’s Restaurant at 9 Harbourside Ln. at Shelter Cove Harbour. Enjoy a margarita at the harborside outdoor bar. Phone 843-842-4555.
Scott’s Fish Market serves fresh local seafood, steaks and pastas. Scott’s is at 17 Harbourside Ln. at Shelter Cove Harbour. and offers water views from every table in a Carribbean atmosphere. Phone: 843-785-7575.
Lebanese food is featured at Mediterranean Harbour Bar and Grill. The restaurant is at 13 Harbourside Ln. at Shelter Cove Harbour. Phone: 843-842-9991.
Also at South Beach Marina:
Featuring seafood and steaks, the pirate themed Land’s End Tavern is at 232 S. Sea Pines Dr., No. 307. The Tavern overlooks South Beach Marina. Also serving breakfast daily. Phone: 843-671-5456.
THE VIEW: Marshes and creeks
Old Fort Pub is located at 65 Skull Creek Dr., in Hilton Head Plantation next to the historic Fort Mitchel, a Civil War earthwork fort on Skull Creek.
Serving upscale American cuisine, the pub is situated among the live oaks, overlooking the creek, with indoor and outdoor seating offering sunset views across the Intracoastal Waterway to Pinckney Island. Old Fort Pub is open nightly, and offers a Sunday brunch. Phone: 843-681-2386.
Fishcamp on Broad Creek is at 11 Simmons Rd. The old Simmons Fishing Camp nightclub was remodeled and opened as Fishcamp on Broad Creek in 2016, but it still retains some of its original rustic charm from the metal roof to the shady oaks overlooking the creek. Fishcamp features casual seafood and steaks with outdoor waterfront seating offering views of the sunset.
In the summer, the Tuesday night fireworks across the creek at Shelter Cove can be seen. There’s also a backyard game area and a fire pit. Phone 843-842-2267
Up the Creek Pub and Grill is at 18 Simmons Road right next to Fishcamp. Nestled on the creek’s edge beneath Broad Creek Marina’s dry stack boathouse, it is a little hard to find, but worth the effort. Serving lunch and dinner, it has a laid-back locals vibe and offers dining on the deck that overlooks the marina and the marshes of Broad Creek.
The menu includes burgers, sandwiches and a variety of seafood baskets. Phone: 843-681-3625
Skull Creek Boathouse is at 397 Squire Pope Rd. Describing itself on its website as a “landmark waterfront restaurant,” the boathouse is always bustling, a favorite of tourists and locals alike. Its menu is known for seafood and Lowcountry classics. Inside, the Dive Bar serves sushi as well as raw oysters, sashimi and ceviche.
It features a tree-shaded outdoor dining space overlooking Skull Creek that includes the Marker 13 Buoy Bar. Open for lunch, dinner and weekend brunch. Phone: 843-681-3663.
Skull Creek Dockside is at 2 Hudson Road, and sits next door to its sister restaurant, Skull Creek Boathouse. Renovated in 2017, the restaurant features sweeping water views. Outside, patrons can eat in the covered patio dining area and a large outdoor bar called The Sharkbar.
There is also a family recreation area between Dockside and the Boathouse, a shrimp boat playground and a life-size replica of Coast Guard Buoy No. 8, which was an instant sensation on Hilton Head Island when it washed up on the beach after Tropical Storm Irma. The menu features American, Italian, and Southern dishes, including steaks, barbecue, and seafood. Dockside is open for lunch, dinner and Sunday brunch. Phone: 843-785-3625
Poseidon Coastal Cuisine is at 38 Shelter Cove Ln., No. 121. Located at Shelter Cove Towne Center, Poseidon’s menu includes a wide selection of fresh seafood. A raw bar serves sushi, sashimi and local oysters in season. The first floor restaurant looks across Shelter Cove Community Park to the water. The best views of Broad Creek come from the rooftop bar which looks over the park to the creek beyond. The bar also features live entertainment and dancing. Phone: 843-341-3838.
Sunset Grille, located at 43 Jenkins Road serves a variety of seafood selections. In keeping with its name, the restaurant has sunset views over the Intracoastal Waterway. Sunset Grille is at Hilton Head Harbor Marina. The restaurant is closed on Mondays. Phone: 843-689-6744.
Do you have a favorite Hilton Head waterfront restaurant we missed? Let us know so we can add it to our list.
