These 3 Lowcountry restaurants can help you celebrate National Hot Dog Day — for cheap!

Get your hot dogs, get your pipin’ hot hot dogs right here!
That’s right, today is National Hot Dog Day. Only in July can we celebrate Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest the 4th and eat even more wieners today.
You can get yourself a nice hot dog with some mustard, ketchup or relish on top and for cheap.
These restaurants have some of the best deals:
Sonic Drive-In
You’ll have to settle for hot dog’s cousin — corn dog — at Sonic, but, hey, for 99 cents you can’t complain. Celebrate today with Happy Hour the right way with 99 cent corn dogs from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The Dog House
This local hot dog joint in Beaufort posted on Facebook that you can come by and get its Dog House Special No. 1 for $1.
Dairy Queen
Not only can you get a hot dog at Dairy Queen, but also an ice cream cone, fries and a drink for just $5. This delicious deal was posted on Dairy Queen’s Facebook page to help celebrate today.
