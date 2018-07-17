There’s a new face at this popular Hilton Head restaurant, and he knows how to cook

A popular Hilton Head restaurant has a new face on its staff as it welcomes its new Chef De Cuisine.
Matt Little has joined the staff at Alexander’s Restaurant and Wine Bar located at 76 Queen’s Folly Road, according to a news release from the upscale seafood restaurant.
Little previously worked as executive sous chef at the Westin in Richmond, Va., and as the culinary associate team leader for Whole Foods.
“Matt will be working alongside our Executive Chef Sean Carroll to continue to wow our guests with their creative dishes,” Brian Couey, director of food and beverage for Palmetto Dunes’ Oceanfront Resort, said.
Little was on the front side of the service industry serving for many years before joining the construction field.
Around a decade ago, he began leading the kitchen at a bar & grill restaurant. When he realized he would need more training if he wanted to pursue a professional culinary career, Little attended the Culinary Institute of American in San Antonio, where he graduated with honors.
Prior to that, Little attended Syracuse University where he earned a varsity letter playing soccer. He was the goalkeeper for the Orangemen and nearly set the record for the most saves — 18 total — in a game against Adelphi University during his freshman year.
Originally from Omaha, Little moved regularly during his youth due to his father serving in the Army. He’s lived in Germany, Washington, D.C., New York, Illinois and Georgia.
Alexander’s is open for early dining and dinner seven nights a week. Customers may call 843-686-9151 after 12 p.m. or visit www.AlexandersRestaurant.com to make a reservation.
Comments