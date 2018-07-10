Want to know how craft spirits are made? This Hilton Head spot will soon teach you

Rum and vodka lovers, unite!
Hilton Head Distillery has announced plans to offer a more private experience to learn about the art of distilling.
Located on 14 Cardinal Road, the distillery announced last week that it plans to build a room called The Bridge where visitors will learn "all there is to know about distilling and experience what it's like to 'take the helm' in a distillery," according to a Facebook post on the distillery's page.
"Our idea is that we want to expand our offerings and add on to our customer experience," Joe Fenten, owner of the distillery, said. "There's so much more to the craft spirits experience than what is particularly offered."
The idea came from how "the bridge" in nautical terms means a room or platform from which a captain commands a ship, Fenten said. He plans for the distillery's bridge to be a similar experience, where customers are guided through the world of craft spirits.
The distillery began moving forward with the plan Monday, but came up with the idea in January, Fenten said. The addition will open sometime next year. Fenten said he couldn't give a specific date, but added that he hopes The Bridge will be complete in nine months.
"It's a new experience to try craft spirits, but to try it the way we want them to try it," Fenten said.
As construction and designing for The Bridge begins, the distillery announced that it will be unable to give tours during the renovation. However, its tasting room will be open for business during regular hours — noon to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
