Lucky Rooster chef moves to Darren Clarke Tavern. Menu and price changes to come

Lucky Rooster Chef Drew Racin has moved to Darren Clarke's Tavern and hopes to release an updated menu by Wednesday.
Racin — a long-time friend of Lucky Rooster owner Clayton Rollison — said he hopes to help establish Darren Clarke's Tavern on the island. The restaurant opened in June 2017.
It is the first restaurant of professional golfer Darren Clarke — a native of northern Ireland.
The restaurant's steaks won't be going away, Racin said. Nor will its tavern items such as shepherd's pie.
There will be an effort to drop the cost of tavern items to under $20.
Lucky Rooster fans could see some inspiration from that restaurant as Racin plans to work in local and fresh side options.
An a la carte menu will give restaurant goers numerous side options when ordering their steak.
Lucky Rooster recently built an a la carte menu at the restaurant.
Racin previously was a roommate of Rollison's. They both graduated from the Culinary Institute of America but didn't know each other while at the school.
They met in Nashville while working in the food scene there.
Rollison brought Racin to Hilton Head two years ago to work in his kitchen.
"He is supporting me leaving," Racin said. "That is his commitment to the island. He wants to see everyone do well. He wants to help his competitors."
Just like Lucky Rooster, Racin hopes to make connections with local farmers and seafood venders to create local menu options.
For example, a tomato and corn salad with a toasted cumin and citrus vinaigrette.
"Being the new kids on the block there is a lot of work we have to do," Racin said.
