If you like Mediterranean food, this new Bluffton restaurant is just what you ordered

Bluffton's newest restaurant has an authentic Lebanese flair and chef.
Olive & Fig Mediterranean Kitchen opened June 6, and offers a variety of Mediterranean options — including its popular Shawarma sandwiches and lamb, beef and chicken kabobs, according to co-owner Tammy Yousif.
"It has been amazing," she said of the opening. "We are packed every single night."
Yousif co-owns the restaurant with her husband, Munjid Yousif, who is also the executive chef. Munjid Yousif has been working in the food industry for 24 years, including experience in Kuwait and Canada, Tammy Yousif said.
"My husband is Lebanese, and this has always been a dream of his," Tammy Yousif said. "It's all authentic, and he makes everything himself."
Chef Yousif received his culinary degree from The Royal Academy of London, Tammy Yousif told The Island Packet in May.
Aside from the menu, which is regionally Mediterranean and focuses on Lebanese and Greek dishes, the restaurant also employs a mixologist for specialty drinks on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights.
The couple have been in the Hilton Head Island area for six years and now live in Bluffton. They opened the restaurant in the former location of NEO in Moss Creek at 1533 Fording Island Road, Suit 326.
The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Mondays through Saturdays. Lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
