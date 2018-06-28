Hungry on a Hilton Head beach? This place offers a new sandwich — and a friendly dog

Beachgoers have a new option for a sandwich off on one of Hilton Head Island's most popular beaches.
Jasper's Frosty Dog Cafe opened May 1 within the Surfs Up shop on North Forest Beach Drive in Coligny Plaza. The restaurant offers a selection of panini sandwiches, salads, ice cream and frozen yogurt.
"Our dog Jasper was our inspiration," owner Angela Maleh said Thursday of her family's 5-year-old Labrador and Chow mix. "He's our family dog. I bring him to work every day and the customers love him."
Maleh is a familiar face on Hilton Head.
In addition to Surfs Up, she owns Island Trading Company in Shelter Cove Towne Centre and Tropical Outfitters on Pope Avenue.
The new business is not associated with the Frosty Frog Cafe.
"We wanted to bring a type of sandwich to the area after Subway closed in Coligny Plaza," Steve Maleh, Angela's husband, said. "When you are at the beach here, there are very little places where people can grab and go."
Steve Maleh said the most popular items on themenu the Chipotle chicken panini which is made of grilled chicken, Canadian bacon, tomatoes, red onions, roasted red peppers, cheddar cheese and house Chipotle dressing, and the club panini, made of smoked turkey breast, Canadian bacon, tomatoes, red onions, cheddar cheese and house aoli dressing.
The Maleh swork in the shop alongside some of the family's four children, who split their time at the family's other businesses.
"It's a family-run business," Angela Maleh said. "Our children play a huge part of running things with us. When we have people in the store, it's like family, because that's basically what it is."
The cafe is open from 8 am. to 10 p.m. every day, Angela Maleh said.
