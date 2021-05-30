Living

Looking for live music? Here are 2 concert series coming to Bluffton and Hilton Head

Concerts are coming back to the Bluffton and Hilton Head area.
Gathering in large crowds, something that has been taboo for so long because of the pandemic, is coming back in style. And that includes concerts.

With vaccine rates on the rise and loosened restrictions on social gatherings, more people are feeling less anxiety when it comes to attending community events.

Here are some concerts you can look forward to in the area.

Jazz on the Patio

Concerts might have receded into the pre-pandemic memory for most music lovers if not for the Hilton Head Symphony Orchestra.

In November, the orchestra put on a socially distanced concert series that featured treasured holiday jingles, and they’re at it again with a musical series that will carry on into the summer.

The “Jazz on the Patio” series, created by the orchestra and Coligny Plaza, will offer outdoor musical performances beginning June 1 and will take place at the orchestra’s SoundWaves patio. The free series will include performances from the Fabulous Equinox Orchestra, a band based out of Savannah, and the Eric Jones Trio.

The performances are as follows:

To ensure that audience members can enjoy the music safely, Lagoon Road will be closed from Pope Avenue to the Piggly Wiggly parking lot entrance starting at 6 p.m. on alternating Tuesdays, according to a press release.

The BravoPiano! Festival

The BravoPiano! Festival is a weeklong event with performances from Grammy award winners and celebrated classical pianists. The festival, produced by the Hilton Head Island International Piano Competition, will begin on Friday, June 4.

Concert goers can expect performances throughout the week from the likes of the Cheng-Chow Trio, an award-winning group of pianists that consists of twin brothers Alvin and Alan Chow along with Alvin’s wife, Angela Cheng, and Grammy award winners Cecile McLorin-Salvant and Sullivan Fortner.

The festival will celebrate music from North and South America and the Caribbean and will take place at the Hilton Head Island Beach and Tennis Resort as well as at various churches in the Bluffton and Hilton Head areas.

A full lineup can be found on the Hilton Head Island International Piano Competition website.

Tickets are on sale now online at hhipc.org or by phone at (843) 842-2055.

Profile Image of Sofia Sanchez
Sofia Sanchez
Sofia Sanchez is a breaking news reporter at The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette. She reports on crime and developing stories in Beaufort and its surrounding areas. Sofia is a Cuban-American reporter from Florida and graduated from Florida International University in 2020.
