Living Beaufort, Jasper county remember beloved doctor who exemplified the ‘American dream’ July 12, 2019 10:06 AM

Dr. Hector F. Esquivel unexpectedly died of a heart attack on July 4, 2019, at 80 years old. Here's how the Lowcountry is remembering the well-loved doctor who came to the U.S. from Colombia and proudly lived out his "American dream."