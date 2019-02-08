The clock is ticking: 4 last-minute Valentine’s Day gifts you can find in SC

Valentine’s Day is next week, but most of us will likely wait until the last minute to get our sweeties goodies and gifts.
Thankfully the Palmetto State has plenty of options for folks looking to give their other half the perfect gift.
Here are some Valentine’s Day ideas that will help you have a happier holiday:
Sweetgrass basket (Filled with flowers)
The Gullah people’s heritage lives on in these basket woven from locally-harvested bulrush and marsh grass.
You can get the baskets at the Charleston City Market and even watch some of the Gullah women craft them.
These baskets can work romantic magic for two reasons:
1. They hold a piece of S.C. history thatmany would cherish as part of their home for decor
2. They make the perfect holder for a Valentine’s Day bouquet.
If you really want to give the perfect “South Carolina” gift, you can find the state’s flower — the yellow jessamine — and add it to your Valentine’s Day bouquet.
Vaughn Russell Candy Kitchen
Another perfect chocolate-ly gift option for couples is the South Carolina-made Vaughn Russell chocolates.
You can order a box of chocolates (with expedited shipping) online. The option that’s more fun is to go to one of the Vaughn-Russell Kitchen shops in Greenville, S.C. or Augusta, Ga.
South Carolina Candle
You may have heard of these “home sick” candles that are supposed to smell like whatever state you call home. The South Carolina candle should smell as if you’re “sipping a cup of sweet tea,” according to the company’s web site. The candle has hints of steeped bergamot, hibiscus and slices of lemon to bring out that “sweet tea” smell. It also contains a bit of magnolia, grapefruit and, of course, palmetto.
You can give this sweet candle as a gift, or use it to help set the mood for a romantic evening.
You can order these candles online — if you hurry — or find them in stores larger department stores or your local boutique.
Kilwin’s Chocolate
If your sweetheart is a Northerner or just a fan of chocolate, then you’ll want to send this Mackinac Island fudge their way. While the famous fudge wasn’t made in the Palmetto State (it’s made in Michigan), the company has a number of locations here. There are South Carolina shops in Greenville, Beaufort, Charleston and Bluffton.
The chocolate shop even has Valentine’s Day assortments based on who you want to share the sweets with. There are options for the entire family (it offers a mix of all Kilwin’s signature flavors), milk chocolate and even dark chocolate lovers. You can find prices for the different assortments here.
If Kilwin’s or Vaughn Russell doesn’t do it for you, you can also get your chocolate fix at these other chocolate shops in Beaufort County:
